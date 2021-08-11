LWF Baseball gets support for ball field, facility upgrades

WINDSOR JUNCTION: The LWF Baseball Association has received some financial assistance to help keep area ball fields that they look after in playable condition and driveways to area facilities smooth.

Recently, Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon was present at a rally cap practice with LWF Baseball at the Windsor Junction Community Centre to present Barry Dalrymple with the HRM Grants cheque for $8,480.

Dalrymple said the money will be used on a variety of things, including maintaining the fields in the area as LWF baseball looks after them.

“This is the reason that you do it, to have youth involved in sports,” said Dalrymple pointing to all the kids who were playing catch at the practice. “It’s just the healthiest of experiences that anybody can have. It’s just you have to have to support this.”

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon presents the cheque to LWF Baseball’s Barry Dalrymple at the July practice. (Healey photo)

He was asked what the support will mean for baseball. The money will see them purchase a tractor that has been long overdue to be purchased.

“It will allow us to buy a mini tractor that we so badly need,” said Dalrymple. “We look after not only these two, but many other community baseball fields. We have the people to do the work we need, the equipment.

“We’ve needed a tractor to do this for a long time.”

Dalrymple said the little field at the Windsor Junction Community Centre is an example of one of the ones that requires uptake and improvements. That’s now possible through the HRM grant.

“With any kind of rain, they wash out and that postpones three days worth of games,” he said.

Kids wait for the ball to be tossed during Rally Cap practice. (Healey photo)

Plans are in the works to rectify the wash out problem.

“We will dig drainage ditches, these big humps that are on every one of our fields, we’ll use the blade to take those humps off,” said Dalrymple. “We’ll make it safer. We’ll make it drier and better. We’ll be able to play more games.”

He said they’re partnering with other community groups like the McDonald Sports Park in Waverley and WJCC to help with smooth entrances to their facilities.

“We’ll grade their driveways, we’ll grade the parking lots,” said Dalrymple. “That’ll just help all kinds of community groups.”

The LWF Baseball Association maintains the ballfields in the area (including Grand Lake) thanks to it’s volunteers.