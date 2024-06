ENFIELD: A young boy from Elmsdale has placed in a top spot at a national level for Remembrance Day.

Matteo Mercer, from Elmsdale, won second place at the national level for his Intermediate Essay entry in the 2023 Youth Remembrance Contest.

Mercer attends Riverside Education Centre in Milford.

Riverside is part of the Enfield Legion’s SEE Committee feeder schools.

The announcement of Mercer’s achievement was made on the Enfield Legion’s Facebook page.