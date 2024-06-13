PHOTOS: Pride Week celebrations ongoing at Georges P. Vanier

FALL RIVER: Celebrations of Pride are ongoing at Georges P. Vanier Junior High.

The celebrations are in the form of many activities and students are involved in them.

At the school, the events at the lunch hour have been taking place Monday (June 10); Wednesday June 12 and will culminate and wrap up on June 14.

There have been many events, including the students having their names drawn for prizes during The Laker News’ visit at the school on June 10.

Students were seen sporting Pride coloured/themed t-shirts, face paint.

Some were even wearing the Pride flag around themselves during the events.

There was even cake for all to enjoy.

One student even had Pride themed socks with the word Pride written above one of them.

Here are some photos from our short visit:

Staff all smiles showing their Pride week colours. (Healey photo)

Pride socks (Healey photo)

Lots of young students were happy to take part in the celebrations. (Healey photo)

Three friends were happy to show that Love wins. (Healey photo)