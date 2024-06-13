Christensen takes INEX National Qualifier at Scotia Speedworld

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Ayden Christensen had already been talking with dad Mort about going down south to the Asphalt Nationals in Virginia.

Well, now the Windsor Junction wheelman of the no. 24 has a reason to go after securing am provisional qualifying spot by winning the Strictly Hydraulics INEX National Qualifier 50 during Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld on June 7.

Christensen withstood several late race cautions to pick up the checkered flag and go to The Tire Man Victory Lane ahead of the no. 19 of Nathan Langille and Chase Livingstone in the no. 39.

“This is a really big win,” said Christensen to The Laker News moments after the win. “I’m excited to go down there and compete with the big guys.

Caden Tufts and JJ MacPhee rounded out the top five.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends – 50 Laps INEX National Qualifier

1. 24 Ayden Christensen

2. 19 Nathan Langille

3. 39 Chase Livingstone

4. 00 Caden Tufts

5. 94 JJ MacPhee

Heat 1: 19 Nathan Langille

Heat 2: 07 Kelsey Hann

Heat 3: 18 Josh Langille

Ryan Chisholm of Antigonish earned his first Blue Nose Pools Beginner bandolero win in the no. 88, finishing ahead of another Chisholm, Shelby in the no. 12.

Brandon McGrath, Addison Veinotte; and Adlee Lively rounded out the top five in the feature.

McGrath had the heat race win.

Unofficial feature results

Blue Nose Pools Beginner Bandolero – 12 laps

1. 88 Ryan Chisholm

2. 12 Shelby Chisholm

3. 29 Brandon McGrath

4. 11 Addison Veinotte

5. 15 Adlee Lively

Heat 1: 29 Brandon McGrath

In the Outlaw Bandolero feature, it was the 19 of Landon Pierce making a fierce return to Scotia and going to victory lane.

Beaver Bank’s Bella Pashkoski came home second in the no. 85.

Lakeview’ Hailey Bland was near the front twice but contact with other cars sent her and the other cars to the back as the track has no fault cautions.

Bland rallied both times, getting a fourth-place finish in the no. 27 Dartmouth Metals-sponsored machine.

The 13 of Avery DeCoste was third, and Lily Whynot of Dartmouth was fifth in the no. 2.

Blue Nose Pools Outlaw Bandolero – 15 laps

1. 19 Landon Pierce

2. 85 Bella Pashkoski

3. 13 Avery DeCoste

4. 27 Hailey Bland

5. 2 Lily Whynot

Heat 1: 5 Ethan Hicken

It was an exciting TOURSEC Mini Stock feature as 27 cars were in the field.

Elmsdale’s Tyle Hallahan had an impressive run, leading much of the race before falling back to the grasp of Ross Moore in the no. 84; 10 of Tim Wright; and 45 of Travis Keefe.

Hallahan wound up fourth at the checkers, his best finish in recent memory. He won a heat race.

Kenny Hopper in the no. 17 and Moore also won the two other heat races.

TOURSEC Mini Stock – 25 laps

1. 84 Ross Moore

2. 10 Tim Wright

3. 45 Travis Keefe

4. 33 Tyler Hallahan

5. 14 Darren Hodder

Heat 1: 33 Tyler Hallahan

Heat 2: 17 Kenny Hopper

Heat 3: 84 Ross Moore

Sportsman were off this week.

This Friday it’s Shriners Classic night. Sportsman are doing 75 laps for their feature. Green flag at 7 p.m.