LANTZ: The East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins have announced their two territorial draft selections.

East Hants picked two local area players—a forward and defenceman.

The Pens selected Ian Ramsay of Belnan, a defenceman, and Halifax Macs forward Ethan Hines of Dutch Settlement.

The selections were announced by the Pens on their social media platforms earlier this week.

Ian Ramsay. (Jr Pens photo)

Ramsay played in 36 games with Kimball Union Academy where he recorded a goal and 13 points.

Kimball Union plays in the U.S. High School hockey league.

He also recorded one goal in 17 games with the U-19 Wildcats in the NEFPHL U19.

Meanwhile, Hines had 16 assists and 22 points in 38 games played.

He also had a goal and a helper in 13 playoff games.

The stats info is courtesy Elite Prospects.