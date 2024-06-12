EAST HANTS/COLCHESTER: A new funding opportunity is now available for community-based organizations offering grief, bereavement and mental health supports in Colchester, Cumberland, and Hants counties.



“Local organizations have their roots in community. They know what people are going through because they’ve been through it, too – and they know what’s going to work on the ground,” said Brian Comer, Minister of Addictions and Mental Health.

“This new grant program will help these organizations advance their work in the community and support people and families.”



The new Healing Pathways Community Fund will provide funding of up to $50,000 to community-based organizations operating in Colchester, Cumberland and Hants counties.

Grief, bereavement and mental health support could include things like:

– training in supportive grief and loss

– development of digital and online information resources

– individual and group programs

– grief navigation services

– peer outreach programs

– creation of indoor or outdoor designated spaces

– outdoor activities designed to improve emotional health, such as a structured walking group or youth adventure program.



A total of $300,000 in funding is available. The deadline to apply is June 28.



The application and more information about the fund are at: https://healingpathways.nshpca.ca/apply-now/

Funding is co-ordinated by the Nova Scotia Hospice Palliative Care Association, which works with government, communities and Nova Scotia Health to co-ordinate the delivery of grief, bereavement and emotional wellness services.“Everyone experiences grief at some point in their lives. Grief is complicated. It affects people differently and it takes its toll on the emotional well-being of the person. NSHPCA recognizes that not all supportive approaches work for everyone.

“For this reason, through Healing Pathways funding, we hope that community groups and not-for-profits will develop a wide variety of projects or initiatives that support people in their community.

“It is a privilege for NSHPCA to work with community organizations supporting people of all ages as they find ways to navigate life.”

— Ann Cosgrove, President, Nova Scotia Hospice Palliative Care Association

– this initiative is part of the government’s work to address recommendation C.13 in the Mass Casualty Commission’s final report, which called for mental health, grief and bereavement supports in Colchester, Cumberland and Hants counties.– this work is supported by a two-year funding commitment of $2.3 million, part of the $18-million joint investment from the governments of Nova Scotia and Canada announced in spring of 2023– the first round of Healing Pathways funding will support Colchester, Cumberland and Hants counties; the second round will expand across the province– to be eligible for community funding, applicants must be a registered not-for-profit organization or charity based and operating in Nova Scotia; projects must directly support Colchester, Cumberland and Hants counties with organizations operating in the area prioritized