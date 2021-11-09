ELMSDALE: Santa Claus will be returning to visit residents of East Hants this December.

Organizers of the Enfield and Elmsdale Christmas Parade have announced that it’s a go.

In a post on its Facebook page East Hants Christmas Parade,organizers say it will be held on Saturday Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. It will see floats lineup at the Elmsdale Truck Centre just past the lights on Hwy 2 in Elmsdale, and run down Hwy 2 to Enfield Legion.

The storm date for the parade is Sunday Dec. 5. Organizers will announce the morning of Dec. 4 if weather isn’t cooperative for the parade.

All businesses, groups, and individuals, etc. are invited to take part. All participants are to wear masks and organizers encourage all people viewing to also wear a mask and social distance.

There will be no throwing of items from floats but feel free to walk and pass out.

As usual food items will be collected for the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank.