HALIFAX: NDP Leader Gary Burrill made the following statement on his future as Leader of the Nova Scotia NDP:

“This morning, I met, by conference call, with the Provincial Council of our Party, and I have informed them that I am going to step down as Leader in order to provide an opportunity to renew the leadership of our Party before the next election.

I will be continuing as the Leader of the NSNDP until our new Leader is chosen. I will remain, beyond that, as the MLA for Halifax Chebucto.”

The statement continued.

“I want to thank all those who have supported and worked with me and with the NSNDP caucus over the last number of years. We have accomplished much and will continue to work for something better for everyone over the coming months and years.

One of the most important parts of leadership is knowing when the time has come for renewal, and knowing when to bring your own leadership to a conclusion. In my judgement, this is that time.”

“Our caucus has just completed a strong session, in which we were able to achieve several important things, including a two-year extension of rent control and a commission on environmental racism. The strength of our caucus, particularly in terms of gender and diversity, is clear.

It is the right time for us to renew our leadership so as to build towards the next election on the basis of these strengths.”