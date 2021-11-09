PHOTOS: Christmas craft sale season begins in Waverley

WAVERLEY: It was easy to see how much much people missed the N.S. Art & Craft sale, sidelined in 2020 due to COVID-19, with the crowd that attended the two-day event held Nov. 5-6 at the Waverley Legion.

Organizers said the feedback they received from attendees who stopped in to see their talented makers and make purchases was great. They appreciated the feedback.

The zest for the event was shown as the parking lot was hardly empty for a couple minutes before it was full again at the Legion, located along Rocky Lake Drive, on either day.

There was a 50/50 raffle with the proceeds going to the Fall River & Area Lions Club; plus a door prize to be won.

The 50/50 winner was Diana MacDonald who won $1,100 of the $2,200 total for the 50/50. The Lions will get the remainder.

Carrie Ann Boyd places her 50/50 ticket in the box under the watchful supervision of volunteer Ann Dease. (Healey photo)

The event couldn’t have happened with out all the great artisans that registered and participated; the volunteers from the Waverley Legion, plus a few others.

The sponsors that assisted included:

M. Smith Contracting Limited

Fall River Sobeys

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon

MLA Brian Wong

MP Darrell Samson

Of course any event such as this doesn’t happen without volunteers. The organizers wished to thank: Ann D, Marla, Lawrence, Moira, Kara, Nadia, Beth, Trish, Ann M, Tanya, Janet, and Keith.

“Without all of you this could not have taken place. You’re all amazing,” said organizers in a post on their Facebook page.

They’re already excited about 2022’s edition of the annual event.

Watch their Facebook page for updates on when those dates are at: https://www.facebook.com/nsartcraftsale .