PHOTOS: Strides celebrates 15 years; holds customer appreciation event

ELMSDALE: A fitness business in Elmsdale that has been in business since 2006 celebrated a milestone anniversary on Nov. 6.

Strides Health & Fitness Club celebrated its 15th year in business at its Highway 2 location in the MacMillan Centre.

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois stopped by to give owner Leslie Wilber-Campbell a certificate recognizing the 15th anniversary for the business.

The business has maintained a strong membership since it opened, showing that the zest in the Corridor for a health & fitness club was there.

Besides the anniversary, which came complete with cake, there was a Customer Appreciation event taking place.

Upstairs at the MacMillan Centre (above the fitness centre), Strides Spa & Wellness Centre was kept busy as people were stopping by to checkout specials, pick up items they needed,and talk to the staff. Lisa Murphy kept the customers flowing in and out.

Oh, and for some they got to take a tour of the renovated, fresh looking new areas ready to serve their clientele and community.

There were also prizes to be won, with draws taking place via the Strides Instagram and Facebook pages.

For more information on Strides Spa & Wellness Centre – https://www.facebook.com/stridesspa

For more information on Stides Health 7 Fitness Club – https://www.facebook.com/stridesfitness

From all accounts the customers there when The Laker News stopped by, everyone was having a good time and enjoying the event.