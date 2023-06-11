ENFIELD: An Enfield man has found out his sentence for sex offences involving young girls.

At N.S. Supreme Court in Truro recently, 38-year-old Carlos Moraga was sentenced to 27 months in prison for the sex offences. He had pled guilty to sexual interference and making child pornography.

The interference charge is related to two incidents where Moraga groped a 14-year-old girl, the daughter of a woman who he knows.

The child pornography charge, however, varies as it didn’t involved any images, but was a graphic email exchange that was between himself and another man, Peter Moorhouse.

In the summer of 2022, Moorhouse, also of Enfield, pleaded guilty to two sex offences. However, his sentencing has been continuously delayed.

The child pornography charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of a year in jail.

That minimum may be struck down by the Supreme Court in an anticipated ruling they are set to make soon..

Before he was charged, Moorhouse was the Atlantic president of the Better Business Bureau.

Besides the prison term, Moraga’s DNA will be placed on a national data bank.

His name will be added to the national sex offender registry for 20 years.

Moraga will also have very restricted access to the internet for 15 years upon his prison release.