RCMP issues fine to Lantz man for having fire during burn ban

LANTZ: A 61-year-old man has been issued a fine of almost $29,000 under the Forest Act after a complaint to police.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hnats RCMP, said police received a call of an open fire at a residence early in the afternoon of June 9.

“On arrival, an officer was able to locate a hose on the property to extinguish the fire before it spread,” said Const. Burns.

Coonst. Burns said charges and a fine were then issued to the man.

He said the Lantz resident was charged under Section 24(2) of the Forest Act for Igniting fire in the woods or within 1000 feet of woods when a fire proclamation is in effect.

The fine holds a monetary penalty of $28,872.50.