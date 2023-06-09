WAVERLEY: Two nine-year-old girls are making sure the four-legged fur babies of those families impacted by the wildfires in Tantallon and Hammonds Plains have all the support they can get.

Liv Noack of Fall River and best friend Melanie Hayes of Waverley, both Grade 3 students at Waverley Memorial School, held dual ninth birthday celebrations on June 3 at the LWF Community Hall.

Being animal lovers, instead of birthday gifts they asked those coming to their birthday party for donations to the N.S. SPCA to help those pets impacted by the wildfires.

The two took in a donation of $1,000 to the SPCA earlier this week.

“We were thinking of the animals that needed the help the most,” said Liv in explaining why they wanted donations instead of gifts.

It was the second time Melanie had done a donation instead of presents.

The other was for her fourth birthday party, although at that time it was toys and treats for pets not monetary donations.

“We’re both animal lovers and just thinking of them,” said Melanie.

While Liv doesn’t have any fur family members, she spends a lot of time with Melanie who has two pets.

Melanie’s pets are a Frenchie dog named Ralphie and a grey-white kitty who is named Romy .

Thinking of what the families had to leave behind in their rush to evacuate upon the order to do so, may have left some pets behind and others wouldn’t have had their toys, food, or medicine taken as their humans evacuated.

“Some of the pets in the fires may have been at their homes and then need the help of the SPCA for their toys, food, and medicine that they need,” said Liv.

The two had been talking about what they should do for presents and both decided that getting donations for the SPCA was the best option.

Melanie said she couldn’t imagine if she ever had to leave her pets behind or if they ever got hurt in fires.

“I just can’t imagine if it were my pets,” she said.

She said she feels good donating to the SPCA.

“Animals are one of my favourite things, so I was happy to help them,” she said.

“I feel amazing that we did this,” added Liv.

Liv and Melanie were asked if the pets their donation helps could talk, what do they think they would say?

“I think they would say thank you we really needed the money to help us get new toys, medicine and more food,” said Liv.

“”I think they would thank us for all of our support, and that this will help all of us pets get the food we need,” added Melanie.