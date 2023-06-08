ELMSDALE: The weather may have been dreary outside, but there was plenty of smiles inside Riverview United Church in Elmsdale on June 3.
That was because it was a hoppin’ spot with more than 25 vendors (by our estimation) on hand for Open East Hants Day’s Elmsdale pop-up market.
There were vendors from young entrepreneurs selling rings, to the East Hants Skating Club, to Outta the Blu, to East Hants Tide Fest, to TailWaggers, and more.
Besides Elmsdale, there was a pop-up market at the Milford Recreation Hall as well that had a good number of vendors showcasing what their small business has to offer and making sales.
Throughout East Hants, sponsored as one of the major anchor events put on by the East Hants & District Chamber of Commerce, businesses had specials to mark and celebrate the day.
In Shubenacadie, a BBQ was available and tours of where After Trauma Empowerment Network is located, and their store shop were provided. There was even facepainting available.
At ADAPT Fitness/Renew Health in the Elmsdale Business Park, they held their grand opening with a BBQ raising money to purchase a AED for the Lantz Rec ballfields in Lantz.
There were many brrrraavvee participants from Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald, to Leno, to Myles Coldwell and Dr. Brad who stepped up and got dunked into the cold, and then luke warm water.
We missed Leno’s dunk and that we’re sad about.
Here are some of the photos we snapped from Open East Hants Day:
