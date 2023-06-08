ELMSDALE: The weather may have been dreary outside, but there was plenty of smiles inside Riverview United Church in Elmsdale on June 3.

That was because it was a hoppin’ spot with more than 25 vendors (by our estimation) on hand for Open East Hants Day’s Elmsdale pop-up market.

There were vendors from young entrepreneurs selling rings, to the East Hants Skating Club, to Outta the Blu, to East Hants Tide Fest, to TailWaggers, and more.

Besides Elmsdale, there was a pop-up market at the Milford Recreation Hall as well that had a good number of vendors showcasing what their small business has to offer and making sales.

Throughout East Hants, sponsored as one of the major anchor events put on by the East Hants & District Chamber of Commerce, businesses had specials to mark and celebrate the day.

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

In Shubenacadie, a BBQ was available and tours of where After Trauma Empowerment Network is located, and their store shop were provided. There was even facepainting available.

At ADAPT Fitness/Renew Health in the Elmsdale Business Park, they held their grand opening with a BBQ raising money to purchase a AED for the Lantz Rec ballfields in Lantz.

There were many brrrraavvee participants from Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald, to Leno, to Myles Coldwell and Dr. Brad who stepped up and got dunked into the cold, and then luke warm water.

We missed Leno’s dunk and that we’re sad about.

Here are some of the photos we snapped from Open East Hants Day:

(Healey photo)

Enfield firefighter Bill Stover was up high over Hwy 2 in the Aerial for a few hours. (Healey photo)

The East Hants Skating Club was at Open East Hants Day. 9Healey photo)

There was plenty of things from local businesses to peruse at Open East Hants Day’s Elmsdale pop-up market. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

A dunk tank was part of the grand opening at Renew Health/ADAPT Fitness in the Elmsdale Business Park. This little guys throw hit the target but didn’t move it enough so Dr Brad was kind enough to push it in dunking the willing dunk participant. (Healey photo)



Tide Fest was on hand with free goodies that went like hot cakes for the July 14-16 event. (Healey photo)

A young girl gets a face painting creation on her face during Open East Hants Day at After Traumatic Empowerment Network in Shubenacadie. (Healey photo)

Young entrepreneurs were selling goods at Open East Hants Day. 9Healey photo)

Heidi from Ravens Rest Retreat speaks to an attendee at the Popup Market in Elmsdale. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Lunch was served from The Beefy Weiner. (Healey photo)

Outta the Blu was at the Elmsdale pop-up market. (Healey photo)

Enfield Earthkeepers. (Healey photo)