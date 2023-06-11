FALL RIVER: There was a great turnout under good sunny weather for the Fun Fair at Ash Lee Jefferson School, held recently.

There were games happening outside, with a auction, cake, sno’ cones, and more happening inside the school.

The volunteers with the school’s Parent Teacher Committee PTC organized the event, putting it on with much success.

The smiles on the kids faces was proof it was a successful event.

The Laker News stopped by and snapped a few photos of the fun being had. Here they are below:

(Healey photo)

Sno’ Cones

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(healey photo)

(healey photo)

cake walk. (healey photo)