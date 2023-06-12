Joyful Sounds celebrates students at gala awards, concert

FALL RIVER: It was a night of recognizing success and accomplishment of students at Joyful Sounds Music Studio from the past year on June 3.

The music studio and its staff put on an awards gala to mark their year-end. The awards was held at St. John’s United Church in Fall River.

Many awards were handed out to the students.

Among the awards handed out were Budding Musician; Musical Merit; Ultimate Olympians; Directors Awards.

We will highlight some of the winners below (but not all as that would make it too long) and some photos from the night, which included performances by some of the students — and a special ending where the staff got up on stage and sang.

Ashley Cates hands out certificates to students. (Healey photo)

Here are the winners of the Budding Musician award:

Lucas Lyu Eric Clermont Ruby Dail Avery Knowles TJ Vanderspek Elora Mahony Hope Fox Ethan Stilwell Malcolm Mooney Josie Connolly Joss Moran Peyton Gillis Isaac Hounsom Alvin Clermont Lila Sutherland Charlotte Peacock

(Healey photo)

Honoured with the Directors Awards were:

Jennifer Martell Ethan Collier Arianna Coffin Noah Deptuck Kayleigh Monette Charlotte Tipper Jorja MacDonald Addison Monette Kaitlyn McQuillan Jackson Fraser Rowen MacLellan

(Healey photo)

Graduates who were recognized during the event included:

Anna MacDonald Emma Townshend Sydney McNaughton Bianca Daskalova Mackenzie Joy

Some photos from the night:

Joyful Sounds staff gets into the music. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Anna MacDonald. (Healey photo)

Anna MacDonald performs. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Molto Bene Awards were presented to the following:

Chloe Sampson Jane Tuttle Mckenna Dickson Marina MacAdam Bianca Daskalova Callie Adams Matt Fost

Miss Louise in her happy place doing what she does best. (Healey photo)

There were also trophies and certificates handed out for Royal Conservatory of Music (RCM) and Kiwanis music.