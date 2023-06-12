    Joyful Sounds celebrates students at gala awards, concert

    By
    Pat Healey
    -
    Four of the graduating students at Joyful Sounds with their flowers after being recognized. (Healey photo)

    FALL RIVER: It was a night of recognizing success and accomplishment of students at Joyful Sounds Music Studio from the past year on June 3.

    The music studio and its staff put on an awards gala to mark their year-end. The awards was held at St. John’s United Church in Fall River.

    Many awards were handed out to the students.

    Among the awards handed out were Budding Musician; Musical Merit; Ultimate Olympians; Directors Awards.

    We will highlight some of the winners below (but not all as that would make it too long) and some photos from the night, which included performances by some of the students — and a special ending where the staff got up on stage and sang.

    Ashley Cates hands out certificates to students. (Healey photo)

    Here are the winners of the Budding Musician award:

    Lucas Lyu
    Eric Clermont
    Ruby Dail
    Avery Knowles
    TJ Vanderspek
    Elora Mahony
    Hope Fox
    Ethan Stilwell
    Malcolm Mooney
    Josie Connolly
    Joss Moran
    Peyton Gillis
    Isaac Hounsom
    Alvin Clermont
    Lila Sutherland
    Charlotte Peacock
    (Healey photo)

    Honoured with the Directors Awards were:

    Jennifer Martell
    Ethan Collier
    Arianna Coffin
    Noah Deptuck
    Kayleigh Monette
    Charlotte Tipper
    Jorja MacDonald
    Addison Monette
    Kaitlyn McQuillan
    Jackson Fraser
    Rowen MacLellan
    (Healey photo)

    Graduates who were recognized during the event included:

    Anna MacDonald
    Emma Townshend
    Sydney McNaughton
    Bianca Daskalova
    Mackenzie Joy

    Some photos from the night:

    Joyful Sounds staff gets into the music. (Healey photo)
    (Healey photo)
    Anna MacDonald. (Healey photo)
    Anna MacDonald performs. (Healey photo)

    (Healey photo)
    (Healey photo)
    (Healey photo)
    (Healey photo)

    Molto Bene Awards were presented to the following:

    Chloe Sampson
    Jane Tuttle
    Mckenna Dickson
    Marina MacAdam
    Bianca Daskalova
    Callie Adams
    Matt Fost
    Miss Louise in her happy place doing what she does best. (Healey photo)

    There were also trophies and certificates handed out for Royal Conservatory of Music (RCM) and Kiwanis music.

