COLCHESTER COUNTY: A gas station clerk in Saint-Louis-de-Blandford, Quebec is being praised for their awareness in alerting police after getting suspicions of a customer who was travelling with a young infant but couldn’t pay for his gas.

The young infant was part of an Amber Alert issued in Quebec on June 7.

Cpl. Chris Marshall with N.S. RCMP said at approximately 2 p.m., Colchester County District RCMP were contacted by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) about a man who had been observed with an infant in Saint-Louis-de-Blandford, near Trois-Rivières.

“The SQ had received a request for a well-being check after the man had stopped for fuel at a gas station in Saint-Louis-de-Blandford, but could not pay for the fuel,” said Cpl. Marshall.

Cpl. Marshall said the man was with an infant and the gas station clerk was concerned for the infant’s safety.

“The clerk took a photo of the infant, the vehicle the man was driving and the license plate,” he said. “This led the SQ to contacting Colchester County District RCMP as the vehicle was bearing a Nova Scotia license plate.”

He said RCMP officers attended a home on Stewiacke Rd. in West St. Andrews, and confirmed that the infant was not home.

“RCMP officers began gathering further details and information as part of the investigation and learned that the child had been abducted by the man, who is related to her,” said Cpl. Marshall. “With assistance from the SQ, an Amber Alert was issued in Québec for the infant.”

Cpl. Marshall said approximately 45 minutes later, the man, the infant and the vehicle were safely located in Saint-Hyacinthe.

The man was arrested and the infant was taken into care until arrangements could be made to reunite her with family in Nova Scotia.

Jessie Wayne MacPhee, 31, of Lanesville, has been charged with Abduction. MacPhee was remanded into custody in Québec on June 7 and on June 9, he was returned to Nova Scotia.

MacPhee was scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on June 12.

Cpl. Marshall said the RCMP would like to thank the SQ for their assistance with this investigation and for quickly locating MacPhee and the infant.

“The RCMP would also like to thank the gas station clerk and members of the public in Québec who called in tips that lead the SQ to locating MacPhee and the infant,” he said.

The infant has since been reunited with family in Nova Scotia.

File #:2023-797595