From the Cruiser – June 6, 2023

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 111 calls for service.

The following is some highlighted calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

DOG IN HOT CAR

On June 1, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a dog left in a hot vehicle while the owner shopped in Elmsdale. The outdoor median temperature at the time was 32 degress Celsius.

An immediate patrol was made but the driver had left prior to the officer’s arrival so an assessment of the dog couldn’t be made.

It is important to know that the inside of a vehicle heats up very quickly and in this case within only 10 mins, the inside would have reached approximately 40 degrees.

The investigation is continuing.

ERRATIC DRIVING AND SPEEDING

Police received 20 calls for service over the last seven days from citizens reporting erratic driving and speeding vehicles.

Speeding continues to be a major issue for residents of East Hants and officers are working hard to patrol in areas of concern throughout the county.

The public is asked to obtain not only a vehicle description but also license plate information and driver descriptions whenever possible when they witness dangerous driving and report it to the RCMP.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Shubenacadie woman sought for impaired driving

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Breanne Howe, 29, of the Shubenacadie area.

Breanne Howe was charged with Impaired Driving and Obstructing a Police Officer on February 8 , 2023.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Breanne Howe.

Anyone who sees Breanne Howe is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

