FALL RIVER: The Spring band concert at Georges P. Vanier Junior High showcased the talent of the students and how far they came.

The crowd was left in awe at how much progression the students had made from starting with plenty of squeaks from the Band Room to the end of the school year concert where they were sounding very smooth.

Miss Ferguson was the conductor with special guest appearance for Skip to my Lou by our own Pat Healey.

The night also saw awards handed out to those in the band program at the school by the principal and vice principal.

Here are some photos from the concert as snapped by Pat:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Megan Hart plays. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)