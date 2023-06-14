PHOTOS: Plenty of happy faces at Holland Road School’s Spring Fair

FLETCHERS LAKE: The weather threatened, but that didn’t dampen the spirits or the happy faces at Holland Road Elementary Schools Spring Fair on June 9.

While organizers moved the fun that was planned for outdoors inside because of the weather that threatened, it seemed to just add to the fun in the gym at the school in Fletchers Lake, and was the right call.

From the cake walk, to the bouncy castles, to the mock jail, to the bean bag game, and more, all that could be seen on many of the kids faces were smiles galore. There was even a silent auction held, which had many great items donated from the local business community.

After a couple years of not having events such as the Spring Fair, it was clear all the kids were savouring the moment of fun all put on by the school’s PTC.

The Laker News was invited along to grab some photos from the event.

Our own Pat Healey was even put in the mock jail–and not for a short time either but 10 minutes, by Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon who stopped by to support the event. She even took in some of the games that were on going.

Here are some photos we snapped:

The cake walk was for attendees of all ages. (Healey photo)

Some got to test their hockey shooting skills in this game at the Spring Fair. (Healey photo)

A young boy, holding a sno cone, gets ready to throw the bean bag during the bean bag in a hole game as people watch from behind smiling. (Healey photo

A young kid tries to open the water hose with help from a Station 45 Fall River career firefighter. (Healey photo)

The bouncy castles were moved inside due to the weather, and there were many kids enjoying them. (Healey photo)

The Angry Birds bowling game. (Healey photo)

Many items were available in the silent auction. (Healey photo)

These cake walk participants walk slowly hoping the song stops and they’re on the lucky number to win. (Healey photo)

The look on this youngsters face says it all about being put in the mock jail. (Healey photo)

Sno’cones were a treat for most of the kids as they stayed cool at the Spring Fair. (Healey photo)

This young boy (orange t-shirt) places the ball into the Plinko game as another young boy mans the game as a volunteer. (Healey photo)

All eyes are on the bean bag as this girl tosses it to the hole. (Healey photo)

There were lots of goodies available at the prize table. (Healey photo)

Reporter Pat Healey was nabbed and sent to the mock jail — by Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon, who put Healey in jail using all her tickets – enough for a 10 minute stay in jail.