PHOTOS: Plenty of happy faces at Holland Road School’s Spring Fair

FLETCHERS LAKE: The weather threatened, but that didn’t dampen the spirits or the happy faces at Holland Road Elementary Schools Spring Fair on June 9.
While organizers moved the fun that was planned for outdoors inside because of the weather that threatened, it seemed to just add to the fun in the gym at the school in Fletchers Lake, and was the right call.
From the cake walk, to the bouncy castles, to the mock jail, to the bean bag game, and more, all that could be seen on many of the kids faces were smiles galore. There was even a silent auction held, which had many great items donated from the local business community.
After a couple years of not having events such as the Spring Fair, it was clear all the kids were savouring the moment of fun all put on by the school’s PTC.
The Laker News was invited along to grab some photos from the event.
Our own Pat Healey was even put in the mock jail–and not for a short time either but 10 minutes, by Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon who stopped by to support the event. She even took in some of the games that were on going.
Here are some photos we snapped:
