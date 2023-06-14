BURNTCOAT HEAD: A suspicious item closed Burntcoat Head Park for a short time on June 11.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said police received a report of a suspicious item that a child had dug up on the ocean floor at low tide at Burntcoat Head Park.

“The caller described the item as looking like a bomb,’ said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The staff at the park closed the park to the public. The closure was posted on their Facebook page but didn’t say why.

The park was closed until it was later determined to be a “decoy” and didn’t contain active ammunition.

Const. Burns said the military removed the object and the park was reopened.