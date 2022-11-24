Enfield woman charged with vandalism after keying incidents

ENFIELD: RCMP have charged a woman with vandalism after receiving complaints that vehicles were keyed on or around Nov. 20 in Enfield.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said they received a complaint of vandalism in a residential subdivision in Enfield.

“The victim reported a neighbour keyed their vehicle the night prior,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the complainant provided a statement and video evidence to support the claims.

The incidents happened in the White Estates/Alderney Drive area.

“Based on the evidence provided, police arrested the suspect, a 58-year-old Enfield woman,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the woman was later released and will face the courts on a charge of damage to property at a later date.

A Facebook group for the residential subdivision indicated there were multiple keying incidents of vandalism, however police said they had only received the one complaint as of Nov. 23.