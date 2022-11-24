From the Cruiser – Nov. 16-Nov. 23

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Nov. 16 to Nov. 23), East Hants RCMP responded to 89 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

APPLE AIRPODS STOLEN

On November 14, East Hants RCMP was asked to assist in the recovery of a stolen set of Apple Air pods which had been taken from the victim at the East Hants Sportsplex.

The victim had located the stolen headphones through Apple tracking technology but was not able to recover them.

Luckily for all involved, the headphones were anonymously turned over to staff at the Hants East Rural High School prior to police involvement.

THEFT OF ATV

East Hants RCMP received a complaint of theft of ATV on Nov. 17.

The victim reported that some time over the past week, their green 2014 Honda 420 ATV with a windshield on the front and an extra back seat attached to the rear rack was taken from a home in Shubenacadie.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

THEFT FROM COMPANY VEHICLE IN MOUNT UNIACKE

On November 21, East Hants RCMP received a report of a theft from a business in Mount Uniacke.

The victim reported that two of their company vehicles had the rear tool boxes gone through and approximately $2000.00 worth of hand tools were taken.

Police said the thefts were believed to have taken place between Friday November 18th and the following Monday morning.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

East Hants Most Wanted. (Dagley Media photo)

East Hants Most Wanted: Mount Uniacke man sought on assault warrant

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Dillon Kenneth Shute, 26 of Mount Uniacke.

Dillon Kenneth Shute is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 267(B) Assault Causing Bodily Harm

This charge stems from an incident which took place in Mount Uniacke on May 9, 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Dillon Kenneth Shute.

Anyone who sees Dillon Kenneth Shute is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: