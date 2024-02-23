HALIFAX: Nova Scotians are being cautioned to prepare for significant rainfall over an extended period Friday Feb. 23 into Saturday Feb. 24.

In an update to the Special Weather Statement on Thursday night Feb. 22, Environment Canada said besides the significant rainfall strong winds are also expected.

“The frozen ground has reduced ability to absorb this rainfall,” said Environment Canada in the statement.

Total rainfall of between 25 to 50 millimetres of the wet stuff is forecasted.

ADVERTISEMENT:

According to the statement, maximum wind gusts: southerly 70 to 90 km/h with most of Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton to be affected.

“Similar storms in the past have caused pooling of water on roadways and localized flooding in low lying areas,’ said EC in their statement.

“Significant snowmelt and runoff may occur.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Rainfall warnings are likely to be issued by Friday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In a post to Twitter/X, the Halifax Regional Municipality also had a message for those living in the municipality.

HRM urged residents that with significant rainfall and strong winds in the forecast for Friday (Feb 23) through Saturday, to clear snow and ce from storm drains/catch basins located near your property if you’re able to do so safely.

This will reduce the likelihood of flooding.