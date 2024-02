LOWER SACKVILLE: It was time for some Winter Fun on Feb. 18 at Fultz House Museum as part of Sackville Snow Days.

The event saw a historical review of the era of the stage coaches; butter making, which was very popular; and cookie decorating.

There was also a table that had Snow Days swag available to be purchased.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Check out all the fun Pat had as he made some butter in our video story:

Video story sponsored by ProTx Sackville.

Video shot by Matt Dagley.

(Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Pat shakes the bottle to make butter. (Dagley Media photo)