SHUBENACADIE: An Enfield man has been given a two-year federal prison sentence for sexual offences that involved a teenager girl.

According to a CBCB N.S. story, Peter Alan Moorhouse, 50, blamed his behaviour on suffering from a sexual abuse when he was 12-years-old.

Moorhouse, 50, the former head of the Atlantic division of the Better Business Bureau, and Carlos Moraga, also from Enfield, exchanged messages in which they described what they’d like to do to underage girls, according to the CBC N.S. article.

The messages were so graphic they were considered pornography and sealed by the courts.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the CBC N.S. article, Moorhouse told the court during his sentencing hearing on Feb. 22 he had assumed he and Moraga, had only been role playing.

]Moorhouse told the courts if he knew a real child had been involved he would not have taken part, according to the CBC N.S. article.

The child was not assaulted by Moorhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Moorhouse pleaded guilty to one charge of child pornography and one charge of communicating for the purposes of facilitating an offence against a child.

Both charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in jail.

Besides the prison term, Moorhouse’s name will get added to the national sex offender registry for 20 years.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Moorhouse’s DNA will also placed in a national databank.

Meanwhile, Moraga pleaded guilty last June to sexual interference and making child pornography.

He was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

Moraga had pled guilty to sexual interference and making child pornography.