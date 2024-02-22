From the Firehouse – Jan. 2024 calls

Brought to you by:

MILFORD: Here is a look at the calls for local volunteer fire departments for the month of January 2024.

The information is provided by Kennetcook fire; Enfield fire; Shubenacadie fire; Milford Fire; Nine Mile River fire; Elmsdale fire; and Uniacke & District Fire. There was no info from Lantz fire.

Kennetcook fire responded to seven calls last month, four of which were medical assists.

The other calls were one motor vehicle collision; one smoke condition; and one structure fire.

For Enfield fire, they heard the “sound of their people” 34 times, led narrowly by 14 medical assists. That number was followed by 11 motor vehicle collisions; four mutual aid responses; two alarm activations.

Other calls were one brush fire; one flue fire; and one vehicle fire.

Uniacke & District Fire responded to 26 calls in January, led by 12 medical assists.

The firefighters in Mount Uniacke also heard their phones buzz for 10 motor vehicle collisions; two Fire Alarms; one public assist; and one Chimney Fire.

For Elmsdale fire, they had 24 calls, led by nine medical assists. They heard their toners for six motor vehicle collisions; five fire calls; and four alarm activations.

Shubenacadie fire had 11 mutual aid to neighbouring department calls amongst their 16 last month. They also had three motor vehicle collision and two stand down calls.

The mutual aid calls were: four grass fire calls to Indian Brook; a standby call in Rawdon; an alarm call with Milford; medical assist with Milford; an alarm activation with Indian Brook; a garbage fire call with Indian Brook; a mutual aid mvc with Milford; and a structure fire call to Stewiacke.

For Stewiacke fire they had 14 calls in January, led by seven medical assists. They also were paged for four mutual aid responses to neighbouring departments; one chimney fire; one structure fire; and one public assist (horse fell on ice).

Milford Fire was called out for nine calls in January, six of which were Mutual Aid to Neighbouring communities.

The calls consisted of four Motor Vehicle Collisions; a Controlled Burn; a CO Alarm; an EHS Medical Assist; a Commercial Fire Alarm; and a Residential Structure Fire.

On behalf of all East Hants departments, we want to thank everyone for their continued support to the local Fire Departments from the purchase of tickets through the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50. By supporting your department you support your community.

For Nine Mile River fire, they had four calls, led by two mutual aid calls.

The others were one for a medical assist and one for a structure fire.

