From a release

DARTMOUTH: Farmers and other agricultural producers recovering from losses and damage due to the extreme weather or wildfires during the spring and summer of 2023 can now access new funding from the Province.



“Wildfires, floods, ongoing rain and wet conditions took their toll on agriculture, leaving thousands of hectares of damage, including extensive crop and yield loss,” said Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow.

“Agriculture is essential to feed our families and maintain a healthy provincial food supply.

“This new funding will help fruit, vegetable, berry and forage farmers as they recover and plan for the upcoming season.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The 2023 Season Response Program builds on other business risk management programs that were available last year. The new program is intended to help those still recovering or who were not covered by the other support program s.



The new program covers crop damage and yield loss that was a direct result of flooding, excessive precipitation or wildfire damage. Other losses such as farm infrastructure, supply losses and the cost of re-establishing fields may qualify and will be considered.This program supports the government’s mandate to increase local food consumption and the percentage of Nova Scotians’ food budget spent on locally grown and produced foods.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“We appreciate the recognition of how challenging this past year was for our farmers and local food production, as our industry experiences first-hand the impacts of climate change.

“This support comes at a critical time as farmers contemplate decisions for the upcoming season.

“We remain hopeful for a brighter year ahead and look forward to continuing our work together to strengthen our local food system.”

— Allan Melvin, President, Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture



Quick Facts:

– the Department is allocating $9.2 million to the 2023 Season Response Program

– the deadline for applications is March 13; eligible applicants are registered fruit, vegetable, berry and forage farms

– from June to August 2023, the government’s Kentville weather station measured precipitation on 53 out of 92 days, with five days having more than 25 millimetres of rain recorded

– excess rain created significant problems for farmers, including issues with field access, crop quality, crop management and pest control