HALIFAX: Two community organizations in Halifax are expanding programs to better serve and support Halifax’s diverse healthcare workforce, with support from the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment (OHPR) Community Fund.



“Supporting our healthcare workers as they build Halifax connections helps them establish community and experiencesuccess here,” said Twila Grosse, Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs, on behalf of Michelle Thompson, Minister responsible for the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment.

“These community organizations have the grassroots knowledge to lead these programs and welcome newcomers effectively.”

The organizations, their projects and funding amounts are:– The Halifax Experience Foundation-Creative Hub – $100,000 to deliver Enhancing Healthcare Professional Integration and Well-being, a program that includes a new marketing video, diversity recruitment fairs and community integration sessions to help newcomers develop a sense of belonging in the Halifax area.– North End Community Health Centre – $90,000 to hire a facilitator and implement recommendations in response to Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQIA+ input and evaluate the government’s Health Equity Framework.In total, 30 organizations across the province will receive support through the OHPR Community Fund this year. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The fund, established in 2022, is an action item in Action for Health, the government’s plan to improve healthcare. It supports community healthcare recruitment and retention initiatives organized by local non-profit organizations, charitable community groups, cultural organizations, member-based organizations and boards, municipalities and chambers of commerce.“I am particularly excited because with this funding we can continue to educate and mentor newcomers who are moving to Halifax.

“We’re also able to provide the support newcomers need to integrate into their new community.

“This commitment aligns perfectly with one of our core mandates, which is not only to attract immigrants to our region, but also to equip them with the resources needed for successful integration and settlement in their new home.”

— Ifeanyi Emesih, CEO, The Halifax Experience Foundation

“We’re committed to working with diverse healthcare professionals who represent the communities we serve. Together, through shared understanding and experience, we can better serve those looking to us for supports.

“This funding allows us to develop better frameworks and evaluations to measure the needs, so we can better serve our ever-changing community.”

— Marie-France LeBlanc, President and CEO, North End Community Health Centre



Quick Facts:

– the OHPR Community Fund supported 28 community-led recruitment and retention initiatives in 2022-23, investing more than $1.5 million into a range of projects, including healthcare worker recognition events, online support tools, marketing videos and even a community garden