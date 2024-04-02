From a release

HRM: Residents considering running in the 2024 Municipal and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) Election to learn more about becoming a candidate.

Municipal government plays an important role in delivering essential services and addressing the unique needs of our community.

By running for a position on Regional Council, you’ll have the opportunity to lead, advocate for your community and contribute to the growth of the municipality.

The 2024 Municipal Election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Candidates can run for one of three rules: Mayor, Councillor (16 councillors total, one per electoral district) or CSAP member.

To be a candidate, you must be 18 years of age at the time of nomination, a Canadian citizen and ordinarily reside within the Halifax Regional Municipality for six months preceding nomination day and continue to do so.

All candidate forms must be completed and received by the municipality’s Returning Officer by nomination day on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Candidate forms can be found here.

Potential candidates are urged to review the Candidate Information Guide, which includes a nomination checklist and summary of important dates.

For more information, halifax.ca/elections.

Residents can also contact the Elections Office by calling 902-490-VOTE (8683) or emailing election@halifax.ca.