Fall River Lions Club recognizes long service members

FALL RIVER: Four outstanding community members were recently recognized for their long service to a community group in Fall River.

On Feb. 23, the Fall River & Riverlake Lions Club presented service awards of 55 years, 30 years, and 10 years to four members of the volunteer group.

The meeting was held at the LWF Community Hall.

Lion John Bona receives his 30 year pin from King Lion Kirk Stephen. (Submitted photo)

Receiving recognition for 55 years was PDG John Boudreau; and for 30 years were Lion Bill Horne and Lion John Bona.

Lion Tim Holt received his pin for 10 years of volunteering and involvement with the Lions Club.

King Lion Kirk Stephen made the presentations to each of the members.