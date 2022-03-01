ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP have an outstanding province wide warrant for a Truro man wanted for a 2016 incident in East Hants, while the same man is wanted on warrants from 2019 by Halifax Regional Police.

Gerry Dean Pearl, 52, of Truro, Nova Scotia is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 334(B) OTHER THEFT UNDER $5000

· Criminal Code Section 380(1)(B) FRAUD

These offenses stem from an incident in East Hants on October 10th, 2016.

Also, Pearl is wanted on a separate warrant held by the Halifax Regional Police for:

· Criminal Code Section 334(b) THEFT UNDER $5000

· Criminal Code Section 355(B) POSSESSION UNDER $5000

These offenses stem from an incident in the Halifax Regional Municipality on September 17, 2019

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Gerry Dean Pearl.

Anyone who sees Gerry Dean Pearl is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.