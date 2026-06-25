Fall River man nabbed for impaired driving after single-vehicle rollover collision

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: A 20-year-old Fall River man has been charged with impaired driving following a rollover in the community, with breath sample readings showing he was nearly twice the legal limit.

RCMP say that on June 24 at approximately 9:50 p.m., RCMP, EHS and fire services from Station 45 Fall River responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Sutherland Dr. near Limestone Ave.

Upon arrival, officers observed a Honda Civic on its roof off the roadway. The driver was being assessed by fire services.

Officers spoke with the driver and observed signs of impairment. A roadside breath sample was obtained, which resulted in a fail.

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The 20-year-old man from Fall River was arrested for impaired driving.

He was transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment, where he provided breath samples of 160 mg%,120 mg% and 110 mg%.

He was released and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

Impaired driving remains a leading cause of serious injury and death on Nova Scotia roads. Motorists are reminded that alcohol or drugs can impair their ability to drive safely. Plan ahead – use a designated driver, taxi or rideshare – and never get behind the wheel while impaired. Report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.

File #: 26-98291