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Fall River man nabbed for impaired driving after single-vehicle rollover collision

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ByPat Healey

June 25, 2026 , , , , ,
An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: A 20-year-old Fall River man has been charged with impaired driving following a rollover in the community, with breath sample readings showing he was nearly twice the legal limit.

RCMP say that on June 24 at approximately 9:50 p.m., RCMP, EHS and fire services from Station 45 Fall River responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Sutherland Dr. near Limestone Ave. 

Upon arrival, officers observed a Honda Civic on its roof off the roadway. The driver was being assessed by fire services. 

Officers spoke with the driver and observed signs of impairment. A roadside breath sample was obtained, which resulted in a fail.

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The 20-year-old man from Fall River was arrested for impaired driving. 

He was transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment, where he provided breath samples of 160 mg%,120 mg% and 110 mg%. 

He was released and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date. 

Impaired driving remains a leading cause of serious injury and death on Nova Scotia roads.  Motorists are reminded that alcohol or drugs can impair their ability to drive safely.  Plan ahead – use a designated driver, taxi or rideshare – and never get behind the wheel while impaired.  Report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.

File #: 26-98291

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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