East Hants Tide Fest organizers gearing up for July 24-26; volunteers still needed

Tide Fest is July 24-26 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: East Hants Tide Fest 2026 is just a month away!

For all the details on what is happening at this year’s event from July 24-26, all put together by volunteers with the support of the businesses in our community, check out www.tidefest.ca .

From the washer toss or cornhole tournament, the family fun fair, hockey tournament, gymnastics and tot time, there’s something for everyone.

The bulk of Tide Fest will be held at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

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Plus two nights of amazing music with Ruckus, Monkey’s Uncle, Shaydid, North of Ten, and From Leather to Plaid .

Get your tickets and bring your dancing shoes.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/come-home-east-hants-46592972623

If you have some spare time, organizers say they are always up for some extra hands to make less work for all during the jam packed weekend.

Reach out to them to volunteer at ehtidefest@gmail.com .