Premier Houston thanks Dr. Strang for years of service as he retires in December

Premier Tim Houston (left) is joined by Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health. (Province of Nova Scotia)

HALIFAX/FALL RIVER: Premier Tim Houston thanked Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health,for his exceptional service to Nova Scotia June 25, as he accepted his retirement notice, effective December 2026.

Dr. Strang will retire after 27 years working in Nova Scotia’s healthcare system.

“Throughout his nearly three decades in the public service, Nova Scotians have experienced Dr. Strang’s caring, compassion and sense of community – and his unwavering commitment to protecting the public’s health,” said Premier Houston.

“I’m sure I speak for many when I say we greatly appreciate everything he’s done, especially his guidance and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I thank him for his outstanding service.”

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Dr. Strang began his career in Nova Scotia’s healthcare system in 1999 as the medical officer of health for the former Capital District Health Authority. He joined the Government of Nova Scotia in 2007 as the acting deputy chief medical officer of health before becoming Chief Medical Officer of Health later that year.

He has served under five premiers and helped lead Nova Scotia through the H1N1 and COVID-19 pandemics. During his time in government, he has been known as a strong and effective leader who is passionate about public health.

In 2020, Dr. Strang was awarded the Lieutenant-Governor’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for his ongoing leadership in the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A search for a new chief medical officer of health will begin soon.