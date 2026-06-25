ADVERTORIAL: Finding relief, naturally: Acupuncture care close to home at Choice Health Centre

FALL RIVER: For many people in the Fall River, Waverley, and surrounding communities, dealing with chronic pain, sleepless nights, stress, or pregnancy-related discomfort can become a daily challenge.

At Choice Health Centre in Fall River, acupuncturist Julie Peters is helping patients find relief through Traditional Chinese Medicine, offering personalized treatments designed to support the body’s natural healing abilities.

Peters, who joined Choice Health Centre in January, says working in the community she calls home has been especially rewarding.

“This was my dream clinic,” she said, adding that she has lived in Waverley for 14 years and appreciates the opportunity to care for people she shares so much in common with.

Her children attend local schools, and many of her patients are neighbours and fellow community members.

Acupuncture is one of the oldest forms of healthcare in the world and is a key part of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Peters begins each appointment by discussing a patient’s symptoms and health concerns before developing a customized treatment plan.

“We meet with patients to find out what their chief complaint is, then come up with a diagnosis and specific treatment plan for that day,” she explained.

“The needles create a signal so the body can heal itself.”

For first-time patients, the process is often much more relaxing than they expect. Peters describes her treatment room as warm, cozy, and calming.

After an initial consultation, tiny acupuncture needles are gently inserted into specific points on the body and left in place for approximately 20 minutes while patients rest and relax.

Depending on a patient’s needs, Peters may also incorporate complementary therapies such as fire cupping, moxibustion—a traditional technique using the herb mug wort—or gua sha, a treatment often compared to deep tissue massage that helps improve circulation and reduce muscle tension.

At Choice Health Centre, Peters treats a wide variety of conditions. Many patients seek help with musculoskeletal issues such as lower back pain, sore hips, and shoulder pain. She also collaborates with individuals experiencing insomnia, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), and pregnancy-related concerns. Acupuncture can help support mothers throughout pregnancy and aid recovery during the postpartum period.

What Peters enjoys most, however, is seeing patients improve and regain quality of life.

“The patients here are the best,” she said. “It’s a great community, and I’m really happy to be working in the community.”

For those curious about whether acupuncture may be right for them, Peters encourages people to reach out.

Choice Health Centre offers a free 15-minute discovery session where prospective patients can discuss their symptoms, learn more about acupuncture, and explore treatment options with no obligation. Appointments can be booked online or by phone.

Whether you’re managing chronic pain, struggling with sleep, recovering after pregnancy, or simply looking for a natural approach to wellness, Peters says help may be closer than you think—right here in the community.