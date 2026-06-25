Community East Hants

RCMP/parents come out on top in Maple Ridge Elementary ball hockey game

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ByPat Healey

June 25, 2026 , , , ,
From the left in the Team photo: Cst. Gary Martin, Cst. Mike Redden, Cpl Jody Simpson, Rae Woods (DA Rawdon Det), Cst. Andrew Ouellette (Community and School Safety Resource Officer), and R/Cst. Dave Forsyth. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: The annual Maple Ridge Elementary ball hockey game involving local RCMP officers on June 18 did not disappoint.

The Grade 5 students went back and forth with the RCMP/Parent team resulting in a late 5-5 deadlock.

Const. Andrew Ouellette broke the tie with the eventual game winning goal, while his 10-year-old son, Gabriel, shut the door in net to seal their second consecutive victory.

Most impressively? The adults secured the win with zero medical timeouts or oxygen required.

It was a fun time for all involved.

East Hants RCMP School Resource Officer Const. Andrew Ouellette was trying to sway the crowd to the RCMP/Parent side. (Submitted photo)
Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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