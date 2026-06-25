RCMP/parents come out on top in Maple Ridge Elementary ball hockey game

LANTZ: The annual Maple Ridge Elementary ball hockey game involving local RCMP officers on June 18 did not disappoint.
The Grade 5 students went back and forth with the RCMP/Parent team resulting in a late 5-5 deadlock.
Const. Andrew Ouellette broke the tie with the eventual game winning goal, while his 10-year-old son, Gabriel, shut the door in net to seal their second consecutive victory.
Most impressively? The adults secured the win with zero medical timeouts or oxygen required.
It was a fun time for all involved.