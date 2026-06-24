Woman safely rescued in Elmsdale after alleged forcible confinement begins in Moncton: RCMP

ELMSDALE: A woman was safely rescued in Elmsdale on June 23 after East Hants RCMP stopped a vehicle and arrested a 28-year-old Moncton area man in connection with an alleged forcible confinement that began earlier in the day in Moncton, N.B.

According to the RCMP, the incident began at approximately 2:35 p.m. when Codiac Regional RCMP received information that a woman was being held against her will inside her own vehicle by an armed man.

During the incident, the woman was able to contact police and provide information about her situation before the call was interrupted.

As officers gathered more information, they determined the vehicle was believed to be travelling toward Nova Scotia. Codiac Regional RCMP coordinated with the Nova Scotia RCMP and issued a request to locate the vehicle.

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A short time later, East Hants RCMP officers located the suspect vehicle near Elmsdale and conducted a traffic stop.

Police safely removed the woman from the vehicle and arrested the 28-year-old man without incident.

He remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court.

Investigators also seized a knife as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The successful resolution of this incident is the result of quick thinking by the victim and strong coordination between RCMP members in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia,” said Cpl. Luc Picard of the Codiac Regional RCMP.

“The victim’s ability to safely communicate with police provided critical information that helped officers locate the vehicle and bring the situation to a safe conclusion.”

The investigation remains ongoing.