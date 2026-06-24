East Hants Featured

Woman safely rescued in Elmsdale after alleged forcible confinement begins in Moncton: RCMP

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

June 24, 2026 , , , , , , , , ,
RCMP badge. (Police photo)

ELMSDALE: A woman was safely rescued in Elmsdale on June 23 after East Hants RCMP stopped a vehicle and arrested a 28-year-old Moncton area man in connection with an alleged forcible confinement that began earlier in the day in Moncton, N.B.

According to the RCMP, the incident began at approximately 2:35 p.m. when Codiac Regional RCMP received information that a woman was being held against her will inside her own vehicle by an armed man.

During the incident, the woman was able to contact police and provide information about her situation before the call was interrupted.

As officers gathered more information, they determined the vehicle was believed to be travelling toward Nova Scotia. Codiac Regional RCMP coordinated with the Nova Scotia RCMP and issued a request to locate the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A short time later, East Hants RCMP officers located the suspect vehicle near Elmsdale and conducted a traffic stop.

Police safely removed the woman from the vehicle and arrested the 28-year-old man without incident.

He remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court.

Investigators also seized a knife as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The successful resolution of this incident is the result of quick thinking by the victim and strong coordination between RCMP members in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia,” said Cpl. Luc Picard of the Codiac Regional RCMP.

“The victim’s ability to safely communicate with police provided critical information that helped officers locate the vehicle and bring the situation to a safe conclusion.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

Related Post

East Hants News

N.S. Lifeguards running training session at Aylesford Lake

June 24, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

Stewiacke man charged with impaired driving after proactive patrol traffic stop

June 24, 2026 Pat Healey
Community Featured

School lunch program expands to all public schools

June 24, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants Featured

Woman safely rescued in Elmsdale after alleged forcible confinement begins in Moncton: RCMP

June 24, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants News

N.S. Lifeguards running training session at Aylesford Lake

June 24, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

Stewiacke man charged with impaired driving after proactive patrol traffic stop

June 24, 2026 Pat Healey
Community Featured

School lunch program expands to all public schools

June 24, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

© Copyright 2025 NewsLM. All Rights Reserved. by Learmonth Marketing