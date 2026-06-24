N.S. Lifeguards running training session at Aylesford Lake

The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service (NSLS) lifeguards will be running an intensive four-day training camp from June 25 to 28 at Brigadoon Village and Aylesford Lake, for its 54th season. (N.S. Lifeguard service photo/FB)

AYLESFORD LAKE: The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service (NSLS) lifeguards will be running an intensive four-day training camp from June 25 to 28 at Brigadoon Village and Aylesford Lake, for its 54th season.

More than 80 lifeguards from across Nova Scotia will be trained in a variety of technical and physical skills such as mock water rescue situations, running, swimming and board rescue.

All staff will undergo training to meet the National Lifeguard Waterfront standard through Canada’s Lifesaving Society program. This will prepare them for their multifaceted roles on the beaches. Additionally, they will participate in team building activities to build rescue team skills with their fellow lifeguards.

“We are hoping for another safe season, but are preparing staff for any incident that could occur,” says Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service Director, Paul D’Eon.

He is looking forward to another successful season for lifeguards across the province.

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Beginning on Wednesday, July 1, the NSLS will begin supervision at 24 beaches across the province, including Aylesford Lake Beach.

The NSLS is a contracted service to provide beach supervision for provincial and municipal governments. It is operated by the LifeSaving Society Canada Nova Scotia Branch.

More information can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NovaScotiaLifesavingSociety/ , or on our website at http://lifesavingsociety.ns.ca.

Supervision begins on July 1, and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from July 1 to Aug. 30, 2026

Visit http://lifesavingsociety.ns.ca/index.php/nsls-home/beaches for the latest beach updates and conditions.