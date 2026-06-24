East Hants Featured

Stewiacke man charged with impaired driving after proactive patrol traffic stop

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ByPat Healey

June 24, 2026 , , , ,
A RCMP cruiser. (Healey photo)

SHUBENACADIE: A 24-year-old Stewiacke man faces impaired operation and impaired driving related charges following a stop by East Hants RCMP in Shubenacadie on June 18.

RCMP Cpl. Jody Simpson said East Hants officers were conducting proactive patrols in Shubenacadie when they observed a vehicle struggling to maintain it’s lane before pulling off the road.

“Police continued to observe the vehicle which began moving again and upon noticing police once again tried to pull off the roadway,” said Cpl. Simpson.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and upon speaking with the driver believed he was impaired.

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A roadside sobriety test was administered which the man failed.

The 24 year old man from Stewiacke was arrested and brought back to the Enfield detachment for further breath samples.

He has been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Impaired Operation over 80 mg% BAC.  

File #2026-840588

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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