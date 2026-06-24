School lunch program expands to all public schools

HALIFAX: Students in every public school will have access to healthy, affordable lunches when the final phase of the Nova Scotia School Lunch Program launches in high schools this September.



For the2026-27 school year, lunches will be available in all 372 public schools across the province, offering more than 133,000 students access to nutritious food during the school day.



“Our government made a commitment to provide students with healthy, affordable lunches and to help make life more affordable for families, and we are delivering on that promise,” said Brendan Maguire, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

“The full rollout of the Nova Scotia School Lunch Program is a significant milestone.

“More students than ever will have access to nutritious meals that help them learn, grow and succeed, while families benefit from lower food costs.”

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Most high schools will manage their own operations rather than contracting external vendors, giving them the flexibility to meet the needs of older students while supporting the long-term sustainability of the program.



The Province continues to refine the program based on student participation and feedback.

Menus for the 2026-27 school year will include new options like chicken caesar wraps, chicken fried rice, ramen-style noodle bowls and salads. Larger portion sizes will also be introduced in high schools.



The program has served more than 12 million meals to students across Nova Scotia since launching in 2024.



Quotes:

“In partnership with the Government of Nova Scotia, Canada’s National School Food Program is expanding access to nutritious meals for students across the province to help Nova Scotia children succeed in the classroom and help families save on their groceries.

“While in school, every child in Nova Scotia should focus on learning, not on where their next meal will come from.”

— Anna Gainey, Secretary of State for Children and Youth

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“I am pleased to see the lunch program rolled out to our school and students.

“This program makes it easier for our families and our students to access and order food during the day. Cafeteria staff have been following the upcoming menu and getting positive reviews from students on the exciting new meal options.”

— Todd Symes, principal, Liverpool Regional High School



Quick Facts:

in the 2025-26 school year, the lunch program was available to more than 104,000 students across 334 schools

more than 7,896,000 lunches have been served during the 2025-26 school year

in 2025-26, the Province invested about $80 million in the program; the 2026-27 budget for school food is more than $100 million

through the Government of Canada’s National School Food Program, Nova Scotia is receiving about $12.4 million over three years to enhance and expand school food programs

the Province’s two-year action plan outlines how Nova Scotia is using Canada’s National School Food Program funding to enhance and expand school food programming