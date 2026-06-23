Two Fall River youth arrested following weapons complaint

FALL RIVER: Two youths from the Fall River area have been arrested by RCMP following a weapons complaint at a business on Highway 2 in Fall River on June 19.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Mandy Edwards said that at approximately 8:55 p.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint at a business in the 3200 block of Hwy. 2 in Fall River.

“Officers learned a youth had a firearm pointed at them by another youth, who then left the area in a Volkswagen Rabbit,” Cpl. Edwards said.

The youths were known to one another. No injuries were reported.

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With assistance from the Halifax Regional Police Canine Unit, officers attended a residence on Perrin Drive and arrested the youth in relation to the incident.

A second youth was arrested for failing to comply with conditions of an Undertaking.

Both were transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment.

On June 20, a search warrant was executed at the residence on Perrin Drive.

This resulted in the seizure of a long-barrelled airsoft gun and a handgun-style airsoft gun.

Both youths were released and are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Youth Court at a later date.

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The Nova Scotia RCMP reminds youth and parents that BB guns, pellet guns, and airsoft guns can closely resemble real firearms and are often indistinguishable to the public and responding officers.

“When reported, these situations are treated as high-risk, and officers must respond as though the firearm is real,” said Cpl. Edwards.

“Carrying or using imitation firearms in public can quickly escalate into a dangerous situation and lead to serious criminal charges.”

The investigation is ongoing.

File #: 26-95449, 26-95559