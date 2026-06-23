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Town of Lunenburg issues statement after Special Meeting held

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ByPat Healey

June 23, 2026 , , , ,
Town of Lunenburg logo. (Submitted photo)

LUNENBURG:The following is a statement issued and posted on the social media channels for the Town of Lunenburg.

“Lunenburg Town Council held a public Special Meeting on Monday, June 22, which then went into a Closed Session to receive legal advice related to events alleged to have transpired on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13, involving Mayor Myra.

Ahead of the Special meeting Members of Council met with Simon Gordon of Saltwinds Transportation.

The Mayor did not attend either of these meetings. Council considered all information available to us as of the date of our Closed Session.

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“Through careful consideration and legal advice, Council concluded we are not empowered through any legislation to take any action related to this matter. It is our hope the Mayor and Saltwinds Transportation have resolved this between themselves.

“We are concerned for all parties and their families who have been deeply affected by the fallout from the social media posts and comments.

“We are also saddened by the division created in the community, the negative impressions created of our citizens and the national attention given to social media dialogue.

“We look forward to returning to the important business of governing the Town of Lunenburg for the benefit of all of our citizens and the Town. We ask our citizens to treat all those immediately involved with fairness and respect.”

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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