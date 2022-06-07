Fall River, Upper Kennetcook men charged with impaired driving

FALL RIVER: Two men, one from Upper Kennetcook and one from Fall River, were among four nabbed for impaired driving in HRM by Halifax District RCMP on June 4.

RCMP say that at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers received information from the public regarding a Pontiac G5 driving on a flat tire.

An RCMP officer located the vehicle parked at a restaurant on Sackville Dr. in Middle Sackville with a single occupant, a 26-year-old man from Fall River, sitting in the driver’s seat.

“Additional RCMP officers that had been dispatched to the call gathered driving evidence consistent with impaired driving,” said Const. Guillaume Tremblay. “The driver provided a roadside breath sample which resulted in a “fail”.”

He said the driver was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville Detachment where he provided subsequent breath samples that registered 100mg%.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Later that evening, at approximately 10 p.m., Halifax District RCMP received multiple reports of a possible impaired driver that had crashed his Toyota Tacoma into the ditch on Hwy. 2 in Grand Lake.

At the scene, an officer from the RCMP’s South East Traffic Services arrested the uninjured driver, a 29-year-old man from Upper Kennetcook, for impaired operation of a conveyance.

The driver was transported to the Lower Sackville Detachment where he provided breath samples that registered 170mg%.

The previous night, on June 3, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the RCMP’s South East Traffic Services observed a Dodge Ram driving erratically and completed a traffic stop on Hwy. 101 in Lower Sackville.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver, a 47-year-old man from Middle Sackville, who was exhibiting signs of impairment and provided a roadside breath sample which resulted in a “fail”.

Const. Tremblay said the driver was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville Detachment where he provided subsequent breath samples that registered 110mg%.

That same evening, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Halifax District RCMP arrested a driver, a 25-year-old man from Timberlea, who’s roadside breath sample had resulted in a “fail”.

The driver had been driving a Honda Civic on an isolated dirt Rd. near Hwy. 103 in Ingramport.

He was transported to the Tantallon Detachment where he provided subsequent breath samples that registered 130mg%.

ADVERTISEMENT:

All of the drivers were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date. They are all facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Operation of a Conveyance 80mg% or over.

Halifax District RCMP officers also suspended the licenses of three additional drivers for Operating a Conveyance While Having Consumed Alcohol, during the evenings of June 3 and 4.

Police continue to encourage the public to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver.

File #’s 22-66542, 22-66591, 22-67008, 2267167, 22-66464, 22-66563, 22-67053