Enfield garage fire deemed accidental

ENFIELD: Firefighters made a quick knock down of a structure fire in Enfield on Tuesday morning, June 7.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Enfield, along with mutual aid from East Hants Fire services in Lantz and Elmsdale, and HRM Fire Station 45 Fall River; Tanker 43 Grand Lake; Engine 42 Wellington; Station 38 Middle Musquodoboit and Station 40 Dutch Settlement responded to the scene in the 100-200 block of Monte Vista Road.

Station 38 and 40 were stood down before arriving on scene, while Station 42 Wellington stood by for coverage at Enfield’s hall.

In total there were about 15-20 firefighters on scene.

Incident Commander Luke Guthro said upon arrival the first crews were met with light smoke damage in the eaves and around the doors of the detached garage.

“We could see heavy smoke in the garage,” said Guthro.

A 360 by firefighters revealed there was high heat and smoke venting from the back left corner of the structure.

It was a defensive attack initially at the door way, said Guthro.

“The attack turned to an offensive strategy when man power arrived,” he said. “It was a quick knock down and ventilation, then we checked for extension.”

No one was injured, said Guthro, adding the homeowner was present and was able to call 911.

Crews were on scene for an hour-and-45 minutes. The Fire Marshall attended.

The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental, said Guthro.