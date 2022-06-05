LOWER SACKVILLE: Pizza Salvatore is proud to announce its arrival in the province of Nova Scotia/

The first pizzeria will be located in Lower Sackville at 405 Sackville Drive. The opening is scheduled for August and represents an investment of over $400,000.

“The whole family is very excited about this opening. We couldn’t wait to find a location from which we could deliver our delicious pizzas and our decadent poutines!” says Elisabeth Abbatiello, co-owner of the chain with her three brothers and her sister.

This Pizza Salvatore will be the 55th restaurant of the 100 per cent Canadian family chain.

FIRST RESTAURANT IN NOVA SCOTIA

“As mentioned, we are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to open our first restaurant in Nova Scotia. The Lower Sackville location will be the first of many and we are looking forward to meeting the citizens of the town and getting involved in the community.,” said Elisabeth, who is responsible for communications and outreach for the third-generation family business.

FAMILY BUSINESS

In September 2018, Mr. Guillaume Abbatiello passed the torch of Pizza Salvatore to the third generation. Sole owner of the company at the time, Mr. Abbatiello sold the entire restaurant chain to his five children.

From their early teens, the five siblings evolved in the pizzerias’ kitchens. They knew that they too wanted to get involved to ensure the stability and the growth of the business.

“We grew up watching our parents and grandparents dedicating themselves to the family business. It was natural and important for us to continue in the same direction, in order to be able to offer the same opportunity to our 4th generation,” affirmed Élisabeth with a smile.

GROWING COMPANY

In the last year, the family-owned business has more than doubled its number of restaurants! After experiencing an unprecedented increase in their sales, the third generation activated its expansion mode.

“The whole family feels extremely privileged to have such a successful and motivated team by our side,” added Elisabeth. “It is thanks to this team that we have excellent results in each new location.

“We are very grateful to experience tremendous sales growth in each of our pizzerias during this difficult time for the foodservice industry.”

According to the Canadian banner, the priority will always be to offer the best customer service, which translates into the sales volume per location, rather than to focus on the number of opened locations.

ABOUT PIZZA SALVATORE

Founded in 1964 by Mr. Salvatore Abbatiello, Pizza Salvatore is recognized as the #1 pizza and poutine delivery company in the markets where they operate. The family currently operates 47 locations.

Pizza Salvatore specializes in delivering pizzas and poutines. The primary objective of Pizza Salvatore is to offer super-fast delivery for the best pizzas and poutines. The chain is best known for its cheese-stuffed pizza crusts and its decadent poutines made with fresh cheese

curds.

Key Pizza Salvatore figures:

Family-owned company, 100% Canadian

49 pizzerias in operation

1,600 team members

www.pizzasalvatore.com | Facebook : @PizzaSalvatore | Instragram : @Pizza_Salvatore

| TikTok : @PizzaSalvatore