Windsor Junction man confirmed as drowning victim

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A 31-year-old man from Windsor Junction has been confirmed by police as the victim of a drowning on Saturday night June 4 in the community.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce, spokesman for Halifax District RCMP, said police are investigating after the man was found deceased after swimming at Three Mile Lake in Windsor Junction.

Police, along with Quint 9 from Lower Sackville and Station 41 Waverley and Station 45 Fall River, and EHS were called at 8:54 p.m. on June 4 after the man became distressed while swimming and went under.

The RCMP’s Dive team was called into the scene to search for the man’s body, before crews from nearby Halifax Ground Search and Rescue based out of Lakeview were requested.

Sgt. Joyce said the man’s body was located in the water at 1:48 a.m. today by Halifax Ground Search and Rescue using side scanning sonar and pronounced deceased at the scene.

He said an investigation by the RCMP and Nova Scotia Medical Examiners Service is ongoing into the incident.

The death has left a somber mood over the tight knit community, with people sending their thoughts and prayers in posts online and ready to help out the family during this difficult time.