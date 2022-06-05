MAIN PHOTO: Shubenacadie firefighter Corrine Giles watches as fire chief Kevin Jodrey and Incident Command Jeff Van De Reit speak to two East Hants RCMP officers at the fire scene. (Healey photo)

SHUBENACADIE: A hair business on Mill Village Road suffered extensive water and smoke damage as a result of an early morning fire on June 5, the Incident Commander on scene said.

Jeff Van De Reit, from Shubenacadie fire, said that fire crews were met with heavy smoke upon entry to The G-Spot Hair Club just past the Shubenacadie Legion approximately 5:30 a.m.

“There was heavy smoke throughout the structure,” he said.

Firefighters from seven departments were paged to respond, along with EHS and East Hants RCMP. In our interview on scene, Van De Reit said five departments, but he advised later that he was mistaken and there were seven

Besides Shubenacadie, mutual aid to the call came from East Hants Fire Services in Lantz; Milford; Indian Brook; Enfield; Stewiacke fire; and Station 40 Dutch Settlement.

He said no one was injured in the fire and that getting it contained quickly helped prevent it from spreading.

Van De Reit wouldn’t comment on the cause of the fire outside of it remains under investigation.

Mill Village Road, which had been closed, was reopened around 9 am to traffic in both directions.

VIDEO: Here is Incident Commander Jeff Van De Reit providing details on the fire.