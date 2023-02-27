FALL RIVER: A Fall River soccer player has landed a deal with a League 1 men’s club in Ontario.

FC London announced on their Instagram they have signed Lewis Dye, a Lockview High alum, to their 2023 roster for the upcoming season.

Dye was a first team All Canadian in 2022-2023; a first team AUS All-Star in 2022-2023; and N.S. Senior player of the year in 2022.

FC London Head Coach Yiannis Tsalatsidis said the moment they saw Dye play, the team’s staff fell in love with him.

“”He is a student of the game. We’ve been working with him a lot through video recently,” said Tsalatsidis. “Through our conversations it’s clear why he’s been an all-star and a leader in his university environment.”

He said Dye provides the team some stability and confidence at the back and against the ball.

“Lewis is a model for young players from N.S. when it comes to moulding your own path,” he said. “He’ll be representing the entire province and showcasing that sometimes you need to leave home to come home.”

Dye is excited to get started with FC London.

“We have high expectations which I know we can fulfill,” said Dye.

He can’t wait to hit the pitch in London before the fans of FC London.

“Most of all I’m really excited to meet all of the fans and people in the community to create a bond with and show them that we can compete at the highest level,” said Dye.