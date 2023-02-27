Osborne wins Town of Stewiacke council by-election

STEWIACKE: Pam Osborne is back at the council table in the Town of Stewiacke.

Osborne won a by-election the town had on Feb. 25 over three other candidates to become councillor-elect.

The town held the by-election to fill the seat left open by the passing of long-time councillor Mary Commo.

Osborne won the by-election with 178 votes, six ahead of runner-up Terri Stewart who had 172 ballots cast for her.

William (Bill) Hellewell was third with 77 votes, while David LeBlanc had 38 votes.

Osborne said she is looking forward to getting to work for the residents of the community.